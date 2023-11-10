Netflix’s week-long virtual event Geeked Week, highlighting the most anticipated genre titles across movies, series and games, continued with Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, Ultraman: Rising and more.

Here is the compilation of the latest news, sneak peeks, and more to keep you up-to-date and in the know:

Arcane: Season two is coming in November 2024.

The Umbrella Academy: The best season will soon arrive and the countdown to 2024 begins now.

Squid Game: The Challenge: Step onto the set with a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk and special guest Anupam Tripathi.

Money Heist: Join the heist that started it all with this new mobile game. Enter La Perla Museo de Barcelona alongside the Money Heist crew, but tread carefully! Your choices will determine the success of the Professor’s perfect plan.

Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold: Return to the Grishaverse with this new mobile game (set between Seasons one and two) that you can download now exclusive on Netflix Mobile.

Sweet Home: Get ready to dive into the darkness, into a world filled with horrors and humanity’s fight for survival. Season two coming to Netflix on 1 December.

My Daemon: Embark on a heartfelt adventure with the teaser for this upcoming series. Created by Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi), it’s a tale of a boy and his unique companion, Anna. Studio Igloo’s animation magic brings this touching story to life, coming to Netflix on 23 November.

Ultraman: Rising: Watch the teaser from the action-packed animated film based on characters by Eiji Tsuburaya, a creative mind behind Godzilla. Ultraman: Rising hits Netflix in 2024.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: An exciting new announcement coming out of one of the biggest franchises of the last 25 years. It is coming to Netflix in 2024.

Life on Our Planet: Narrated by Morgan Freeman and brought to you by executive producer Steven Spielberg and the award-winning team behind Our Planet, experience this groundbreaking journey through time only on Netflix.

Leo: Check out this clip for the new film starring Adam Sandler as Leo, a 74-year-old lizard on a quest for freedom. Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, and an incredible cast join the fun for Leo. Premiering on Netflix 21 November.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction: Get ready for egg-citing gameplay with this top-down stealth action game by the creators of Chicken Run. Dive behind the scenes with Aardman Studios in our Dev Diary BTS. Coming soon, exclusively on mobile with Netflix.

Orion and the Dark: Get ready for an adventure like no other. Join Orion, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, in a whimsical tale of fears and friendship, coming to Netflix in 2024.

The Dragon Prince: Explore Xadia, team up with friends, and battle evil forces in this hack & slash looter action role-playing game. Coming exclusively to Netflix on mobile next year. In the dark, the stars show their faces. All the magic of Xadia in The Dragon Prince Season six continues only on Netflix in 2024.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Prepare yourself for the journey of a lifetime with the new teaser and images from the upcoming series, coming to Netflix on 22 February 2024.