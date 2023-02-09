One of the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, BOXX Technologies announced that its entry level APEXX E3 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs offer exceptional performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“Intel is making it easier than ever for creators to translate their visions into reality with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. From intensive tasks like CAD and 3D modelling, to video editing and game development, BOXX APEXX E3 systems powered by Intel Core processors deliver increased performance and responsiveness for professionals who expect the most out of their systems,” said Intel creator and workstation solutions, client computing group vice president and general manager Roger Chandler.

“In a challenging economy, architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media artists often have to choose price over performance when making computer hardware decisions. APEXX E3 featuring new 13th Gen Intel Core processors is the perfect solution. It’s a lower cost workstation that is still a powerful upgrade over their current system and will keep them competitive creatively and solid financially,” said BOXX sales and marketing VP Bill Leasure.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors featuring performance hybrid architecture are designed to improve hardware and software efficiency and performance with multiple cores and features like Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36 MB Intel Smart Cache.

The new 24-core Intel processor inside the economical APEXX E3 runs up to 5.8GHz max turbo frequency, while the powerful BOXX workstation also includes advanced liquid cooling, 128GB of memory, and an NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections. Offering high performance at a lower price, APEXX E3 is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and Revit, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, and other applications.