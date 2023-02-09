Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation announced that writing and directing duo Tim Clague and Danny Stack will write for new kids’ animated series, BuddyBots. The studios have also released the new trailer for the international series.

Clague and Stack join the project with a wealth of experience and credentials across kids’ animation content, including PJ Masks for 20th Century Fox, Hey Duggee for BBC and Netflix and Oddbods for Discovery Family. They have also collaborated on live-action feature films Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg?

They have also worked on the family comedy The Spy Who Licked Me, currently in development. As BAFTA panel members for the Children’s Awards, Clague and Stack will bring their extensive experience and knowledge of the animation industry to the scripts, helping to develop the vision for the series.

“We were really excited to see Magic Frame and Creation Entertainment’s ambition and vision for this series, and we could immediately see all the fun potential that the show has to offer. Robots, firefighting, teamwork, adventure, evil villains – what’s not to like,” said writers Tim Clague and Danny Stack.

“Tim and Danny’s remarkable experience in working on kids’ animation is what makes them the perfect team for this job. They inject fun into everything they write and they know what makes a successful, and entertaining kids series that works across territories. We look forward to them bringing their talent to the BuddyBots script,” said Creation Entertainment Media CEO Sefi Carmel.

“BuddyBots is all about sharing important values with a young audience, through fun and engaging storylines and characters. Tim and Danny completely grasped our vision for the series, so we know this is going to be the perfect project to develop with them. We’re excited to share the first glimpse of BuddyBots with the world and to take the series to Kidscreen, where we’ll be meeting new potential partners,” said Magic Frame Animation sales and co-productions head Lidia Chirita.

BuddyBots follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world, where learning, family and inclusion are some of the most important values. The characters each have certain limitations or traits traditionally perceived as ‘downfalls’, which the show turns into positive attributes, communicating that everyone is just as valuable. It also explores the importance of believing in your own abilities and seeking support from your family and friends.

The narrative encourages emotional development in its young audience, with lessons for parents and children on how to treat peers, overcome challenges by seeking support from others, and to believe in yourself. The episodes cover topics of equipment, tech, and the environment.

The news and trailer release follow the partnership announcement last year between Creation Entertainment and Magic Frame Animation. Creation Entertainment Media and the specialist team of creatives and animators from Magic Frame Animation are known for the number one ranking Netflix film Secret Magic Control Agency, which was a ratings hit in multiple territories.