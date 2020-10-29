Aashish Singh leaves Netflix; joins LYCA Productions as CEO

Aashish Singh

Aashish Singh has stepped down from his role as Netflix India original film director, and has joined LYCA Productions as the CEO.

One of the reputed names in the South Indian film industry, LYCA Productions (2.0 fame) is foraying into Bollywood, and looking to expand its films slate. Singh, who has vast experience in this space and has worked with noted brands like Netflix, Balaji Telefilms, Yash Raj Films (YRF), will surely prove to be a good resource for LYCA to make inroads into the Hindi film space.

Singh joined Netflix in 2019 when the streaming giant began to expand its Indian team. Prior to that, he served as Balaji Motion Pictures CEO, and was involved with YRF for over 15 years. There, he worked as production head on films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 2 & 3, Ek Tha Tiger, and Chak De India, among others. He also served as production vice president.

Besides live-action films, while working for Netflix India, Singh was one of the key members instrumental for the streamer taking animation or animated content a bit more considerably. He also revealed to Animation Xpress in April 2020 that, “We’re definitely open for Indian animated content, and are in talks with a few creators. We’re also in conversation with our L.A team and are actively looking at animated content from India, especially after Mighty Little Bheem. So, we are looking to create something in the animation front – something like an animated film or an animated short.”

With Netflix investing extensively on animated content globally and aiming to release six animated features a year, as co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos revealed a couple of weeks earlier, we may see more animated films and series after Bombay Rose (yet to release) and Mighty Little Bheem season three from India.