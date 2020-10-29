Kids action-comedy ‘Gormiti’ to stream in the US, Canada, Latin America and SE Asia

Gormiti will now be available in the US, Canada and Latin America on streaming platforms Netflix, TUBI and Amazon Prime Video.

Advanced negotiations are also being held with Roku to air the series in the US and Canada from December. PowerKids TV will meanwhile bring the show to Southeast Asia.

Co-produced by Giochi Preziosi, Planeta Junior and Kotoc animation studio, this animated series has already been translated into 16 languages and broadcast in over 25 countries.

Based on the toy line of the same name, Gormiti is an action-comedy series for five to eight-year-olds and comprises of 78, 11-minute episodes. It tells the story of mighty warriors from the island of Gorm, both good and evil, as they battle against each other.

Planeta Junior chose these streaming platforms to expand Gormiti in the US and Latin America in response to the growing consumption of digital content in America.

On 27 September, the third season of Gormiti launched on Rai Yoyo and Rai Gulp in Italy where it was warmly welcomed by transalpine audiences. The latest season was also acquired for Poland by TVP.