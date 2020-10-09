WildBrain CPLG scores new European deals for Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

WildBrain CPLG, a leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has signed new European deals for Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ beloved festive title, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

WildBrain CPLG, which represents the brand across EMEA, has secured new UK licensees including – Ecell for phone covers and accessories; Widdop & Co for gifting and home accessories; Enesco for figurines and Christmas decorations; Rubber Road for gifting items including Grinch Tubbz; Fashion UK for kids’ daywear; and Portico Designs for calendars and diaries. Additional fashion partnerships have been secured outside the UK with Trucare for the Middle East and North Africa, and Elyaf for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new product ranges will launch from October 2020.

Speaking about the new wave of deals, WildBrain CPLG Northern Europe VP and UK and France managing director John Taylor said, “Thanks to his quirky humour and holiday spirit, the Grinch has firmly established himself as an icon for the festive season. This broad line-up of new partners means the brand will continue to have a robust presence during the Christmas retail period, and also have a wider range of products available than ever before.”

These new partnerships add to the long-standing apparel and homeware UK licensees for the brand consisting of Somerbond, BC International, Park Agencies, Misirli, Brand International, Dreamtex, Paul Dennicci, Cooneen, IG Design Group, Hype and Aurora. Beyond the UK, the licensing programme also features European partners LPP for adult and kids wear and H&M for apparel and accessories, alongside Thalia for gifting in Germany, Australia and Switzerland.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises president Susan Brandt added, “We are excited about the broad reach of ‘Grinchmas’ at retail this year, due in large part to all the great work WildBrain CPLG has done to select fantastic licensees who creatively connect our fans with the Grinch through consumer products.”