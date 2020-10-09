Hungama launches ‘Beech Raaste Long Drive’ car racing game to celebrate Salim Sulaiman’s latest track

Hungama, launched Beech Raaste Long Drive, a new car racing game created to celebrate Salim Sulaiman’s latest single, ‘Beech Raaste’. Featuring Ady and Ada, two funky animated characters introduced in the music video of the song.

Beech Raaste Long Drive is a fun, engaging game that allows players to participate in different car racing challenges while listening to Salim Sulaiman’s hit track. Users can play the game on Hungama Gameszone an HTML5 based gaming portal that offers easy and free to play games across various categories like sports, arcade, action, adventure, strategy and puzzle.

Talking about the game, Hungama Digital Media COO Siddhartha Roy said, “Casual gaming has emerged as one of the fastest growing gaming segments in the country with over 30 per cent growth in the last year alone. We are glad to work with Salim Sulaiman, two of the most gifted musicians in the country, and convert their musical rendition into an engaging experience for users. We are certain that gamers will appreciate and enjoy the game’s simple interface and its engaging theme. At the same time, we are sure that users will take the opportunity to explore Hungama Gameszone and indulge themselves in the other games available on the portal.”

The game has simple, easy to use controls and an attractive interface that retains the theme of the source music video. It includes different levels with varying degrees of complexities, making it an enjoyable game for players looking for both, short or long gaming sessions. Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the original song, Beech Raaste, while Niranjan Iyengar has written the lyrics and Salim Sulaiman has composed and produced it. The song has been released by Salim Sulaiman’s newly launched music label, Merchant Records.

Sharing his thoughts, Salim Merchant said, “This support is our way of fostering new talent and giving wings to their dreams and the ‘freedom’ to express themselves to the largest possible audience.”

Adds Sulaiman, “We have come a long way ourselves and with the kind of environment prevailing today, we felt morally bound to give back to our industry. This is the best time to attend to the frustrations of budding artists who are locked up due to the current pandemic.”