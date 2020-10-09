Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb’s VFX provided by After Studios

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb released today. The actor tweeted the trailer on his official page and asked everyone to stop whatever they are doing and watch it.

The 3-minute-40-second trailer of the horror-comedy film is packed with funny dialogues and is peppered with visual effects shots to portray the supernatural. The trailer shows that Kumar visits Advani’s family house to convince her father for their marriage and that’s where he gets possessed by a “female ghost.”

The trailer further gives glimpses of Kumar wearing a red coloured saree, bangles and he is even seen sporting a big bindi on his forehead. At one point, there is Akshay Kumar screaming with two other digitally generated heads.

To bring alive the spookiness on-screen, After Studios has been roped in as the VFX studio while redchillies.color has provided the colour-grading services.

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana and is helmed by choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence.

The original Kanchana 2 is a horror-comedy, starring Lawrence, R Sarathkumar, and Raai Laxmi in lead roles. The film follows the journey of an innocent man who is possessed by a couple of vengeful ghosts to get justice for their murders.

The film is one of the seven major Hindi movies to get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and is set to release on 9 November.