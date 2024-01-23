The 17th edition of advertising festival Goafest will take place from 29 to 31 May 2024 at the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

Advertising Agencies Association of India president and GroupM, South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar said, “Goafest has firmly established itself as the pinnacle of creative celebrations in South Asia, uniting the foremost talents in the creative and marketing realms. Our goal is to offer our industry peers an immersive experience over three days filled with learning, meaningful engagement, interactivity, and curiosity.”

The Advertising Club president & Havas India, South East, and North Asia group CEO Rana Barua expressed, “Every year, The Abby One Show Awards at Goafest stand as a testament to the biggest and most prestigious awards in the Indian advertising industry, celebrating innovative and groundbreaking ideas. Once again, I invite the brilliant minds of Indian advertising to join the celebrations and embark on an exciting journey at Goafest 2024, where creativity takes the spotlight.”

L to R: Prasanth Kumar, Jaideep Gandhi, Rana Barua

Goafest 2024 chairperson Jaideep Gandhi stated, “Persistently, Goafest has progressed and pioneered, solidifying its status as the foremost advertising festival in India. From insightful knowledge-sharing sessions to featuring distinguished speakers, we are confident in welcoming global guests who will significantly contribute to the industry, particularly benefitting younger professionals. I would also like to mention that Mr. Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media has very kindly agreed to join me as co-chair and contribute immensely to take this event to greater heights.”

Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 is a three-day event which brings over 2000 professionals from the advertising, marketing and media industry under one roof.