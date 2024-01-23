Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is launching two new exclusive titles on its Game Vault – Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho.

Crunchyroll Game Vault is the platform’s new membership perk which unlimited access to premium mobile titles, to Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members. The platform’s upcoming Developer Portal will give studios a direct line to the team building a library of games.

The upcoming title Yuppie Psycho is a survival horror while Ponpu is a 2D action puzzler game.

“Crunchyroll Game Vault’s latest titles, coupled with the upcoming One Punch Man: World launch on 31 January, mark the beginning of a tremendous year for gaming at Crunchyroll. Throughout 2024, we will work with developers to bring more games to mobile for the first time and bring new features to existing hits,” said Crunchyroll Games general manager and emerging business executive vice president Terry Li. “Our Developer Portal is another step in our commitment to working with developers eager to bring games to Crunchyroll’s fans.”

The platform has stated that its Developer Portal will make it easier for creators around the world to engage directly with the publishing team building its line up of titles for anime fans. Developers and publishers can submit in-progress projects, launched games, and more for consideration as part of Game Vault’s library.

Game Vault’s current titles include River City Girls, Behind the Frame, Inbento and more can be found on the App Store, Google Play and Crunchyroll in more than 200 countries and territories.

Titles by Crunchyroll Games – the interactive division of Crunchyroll dedicated to free-to-play anime game experiences – include Street Fighter: Duel, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero and the upcoming One Punch Man: World.