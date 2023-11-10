Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll leveled up its memberships with Crunchyroll Game Vault—unlimited access to a growing library of mobile games specifically for fans of anime and anime-inspired entertainment.

The games are available to the platform’s Mega and Ultimate Fan members for free, with no ads and no in-app purchases. The members can now download Crunchyroll Game Vault’s five unique launch titles on Android alongside the streaming library of anime. The Game Vault will soon launch for iOS as well.

Crunchyroll has partnered with developers and publishers to bring the mobile debuts of tactical action game Captain Velvet: The Jump+ Dimensions; beat-em-up action game River City Girls; and single-player RPG Wolfstride to iOS and Android, on Game Vault. The other games available for members include critically acclaimed indie visual novel Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery and food-themed puzzle title Inbento.

“Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content,” said Crunchyroll emerging business executive vice president Terry Li. “With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up.”

“WayForward and Arc System Works are thrilled to be teaming up with Crunchyroll Game Vault for the mobile version of River City Girls,” said River City Girls director Adam Tierney, who is from WayForward. “The anime-style visuals, manga-like cutscenes, and catchy synthpop music all should feel right at home for Crunchyroll premium members. We hope the Crunchyroll fans enjoy visiting the interesting locations of River City (and beating the snot out of a few dozen baddies while you’re here).”

Crunchyroll Game Vault’s premium games complement the growing library of titles published by Crunchyroll Games, the interactive division of Crunchyroll dedicated to free-to-download anime game experiences, including Street Fighter: Duel, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, and the upcoming One Punch Man: World.