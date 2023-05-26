The second day of 54th edition of The ABBY Awards being held during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa witnessed the winners under the broadcaster, PR, design, direct, technology, digital and mobile category.

Leo Burnett India emerged as the ‘Digital Specialist Agency of The Year’ winning 15 awards including one Grand Prix, three gold, five silver, four bronze and two merits. ‘Technology Specialist Agency of The Year’ was bagged by Mindshare with one gold, two silvers and one bronze. ‘The Broadcaster of The Year Award’ went to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited with a total of nine awards including one gold, six silver and two bronze.

Wunderman Thompson India’s campaign The Moving Canvas bagged Gold under the category ‘Digital Craft – Creative use of Animation’ for Exide. The Mobile Games category saw Leo Burnett India winning merit for P&G Whisper’s Whisper Sleep Quest project.

In the Mobile Technology category Mindshare won gold for Dove’s Thumbstopping Beauty Biases and three bronze went to Grapes Digital Pvt. Ltd. for WION’s A DEEPFAKE VIDEO TO UNCOVER FAKE NEWS, Havas Worldwide India Pvt Ltd for Aegon Life’s Aegon Life Print Innovation using QR Code and Leo Burnett India for adidas’s QR to Qatar. Also, Wunderman Thompson India won merit for The Times of India’s Unjam Bengaluru campaign.

In the Technology segment The ABBY Awards, Croma – A Tata Enterprise emerged as the winner for their Wall of Joy campaign under ‘Best use of Augmented Reality on Gamification’ section. For ‘Best Creative use of Tech Innovation’ Mindshare got Gold for Dove’s Thumbstopping Beauty Biases campaign, BC Web Wise Pvt Ltd. won silver for Linc Ltd’s Rogue AI campaign, another silver went to Mindshare for Upstox’s The Net Practice of Stock Trading and bronze to Mindshare for Volvo Cars India’s First ever reusable & sustainable platform campaign.

The ‘Best use of Technology for community management /building’ saw Madison World winning gold for Nicotex’s Quit smoking with your friend Nico; silver going to Leo Burnett India for Airtel’s Airtel 175 Replayed, Mindshare for Upstox’s The Net Practice of Stock Trading as well as BC Web Wise Pvt Ltd. for Linc Ltd’s Rogue AI campaign followed by Leo Burnett India winning bronze for Josh’s Safe Swipe. Tribes Communications for Amazon’s Amazon Se Liya and Cheil Worldwide for Samsung’s Samsung Members – No Shake Cam got merit awards in this segment.

Under ‘Best use of Augmented Reality for Brand Experience’ Laqshya Media Group won bronze for Indian Oil’s Celebrating biodiversity, A Live AR experience and Viacom 18 Media Private Limited also won bronze for Colors Viacom’s Dance Deewane Juniors – Technology – Activation.

Madison World got merit for their work on Kamasutra Condoms’s Kamaverse campaign for Best Creative use of Tech Innovation, got silver for Best use of Virtual Reality for Brand Experience and won bronze for Best use of Virtual Reality on Gamification. Tribes Communications bagged bronze for Amazon’s Amazon Se Liya under Best use of Virtual Reality for Brand Experience segment.

Under the ‘Design- Craft in Design – Use of Illustration’ category FCB Group India won gold for Gomantak Private Limited, Mudra Pratishthan’s Shubh Dahan campaign, silver went to Wunderman Thompson India for Exide’s The Moving Canvas and bronze went to Saurav Dasgupta for Siddhco.’s City Unknown as well as Tag India for their Deck of Wonders 2023. In this category, the merit awards were won by COG Culture for Medharbour’s Leaflet, Sharpener for Khadak’s Khadak Restaurant in UK and COG Culture for their The Code of CogCulture.

Mindshare won bronze for their work First ever reusable & sustainable platform for Volvo Cars India. Blink Digital also got bronze for Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park campaign.

The Digital – Technology category witnessed these winners:

under Utility /Tool category – bronze award went to Mindshare for Dove’s Thumbstopping Beauty Biases; Installations category – Flibbr Consulting got bronze for Mountain Dew’s Legend and BBH Communications India Private Limited bagged bronze for Mahindra Racing’s Dance For Good; Games Online – Mindshare won bronze for Upstox’s The Net Practice of Stock Trading; Others – Leo Burnett India bags gold for Airtel’s Airtel 175 Replayed and Mindshare again gets bronze for Upstox’s The Net Practice of Stock Trading.

Under Public Relations sector practices & specialities events & experiential category of The ABBY Awards , Digitas India won merit for boAt’s Floatverse campaign.