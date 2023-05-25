The Advertising Club’s 54th edition of The ABBY Awards is being held during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa from 24 to 26 May and day one witnessed the award ceremony for media and publisher category.

A total of 94 Media awards were handed over and 18 awards were handed over under Publisher’s category. The Media Agency of The Year award was bagged by EssenceMediacom. The agency won four gold and one Grand Prix, winning a total of 20 awards which included Innovative Use of Gaming for their work on Thumbs Up’s Dekho Wicket Se Cricket campaign.

The silver for Innovative Use of Gaming was bagged by Mindshare for their campaign First ever gaming reality show for Yum Restaurants India. Mindshare also took two bronze metals for Trixy Cinegame – 3 Layers of Fun campaign for Kwality Walls and #GameStaminaKa – Creating the 1st ever Inclusive Cricket Game for Boost. Mindshare in total won 18 awards followed by Madison Media at 11.

The publisher of the year at The ABBY Awards was ABP Pvt. Ltd with 20 points and four awards.