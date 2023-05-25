Indian kids apparel brand OneFriday recently collaborated with Disney to curate the Little Mermaid collection for girls (0-12 years). Just in time for the summer break, the collection features a variety of mermaid-inspired dresses, skirts, tops and accessories, all made from high-quality materials and designed to be both stylish and comfortable.

With its whimsical designs and breezy pastel palette, the collection aims to capture the imagination of

young fashion enthusiasts and enable them to channel their inner Ariel. Drawing inspiration from the

captivating world under the sea, OneFriday’s Little Mermaid Collection offers an array of stylish and

comfortable clothing options that will make every little girl feel like she is part of an enchanting oceanic

adventure.

The Mermaid collection is perfect for any occasion, from a special event to a day at the beach. The dresses are made from soft, flowing fabrics bringing together the best of the Little Mermaid

fantasy, while the skirts and tops are perfect for layering. The legacy of Ariel, the Little Mermaid speaks of courage, curiosity and the wonder of exploring that all little girls experience while coming of age. The collection has successfully captured that spirit of adventure for a new generation of young Little Mermaid fans. The garments are designed to withstand active play, providing durability without compromising on style.

The Little Mermaid collection will be available across both the 22 retail stores, leading e-commerce

partners including Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Amazon as well as OneFriday’s online store.