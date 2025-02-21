United Smile roped in as master toy licensee for ‘Gummibär’ franchise

After recently announcing their partnership to to co-produce a full-length feature film based on the Gummibär franchise, Toonz Media Group and Gummybear International (GBI) have named United Smile as the worldwide master toy licensee for the brand.

United Smile will introduce a range of Gummibär and Friends merchandise – including figurines, toy playsets, plush toys, and novelty items – to markets worldwide through its distribution network.

This franchise currently boasts two seasons—S1 with 39 episodes of eight minutes each and S2 featuring 39 episodes of seven minutes.

Synopsis: The series follows the adventures of Gummibär, a vibrant green gummy bear affectionately known as Gummy, alongside his two friends – Harry, a nerdy green chameleon with a passion for science, and Kala, a skilled blue Cerval cat and martial arts expert. Together, they encounter quirky characters like Mr. Kronk, Gummy’s grouchy rival, and Granny Peters, a brilliant elderly scientist with a love for baking cookies.

“The popularity of Gummibär is beyond comparison. It’s a truly global phenomenon, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the brand continue to resonate with kids worldwide,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar. “United Smile’s plans for Gummibär are exactly what fans will love, and we’re delighted to have found the perfect partner for this venture.”

“We’re excited to team up with United Smile on a mission to bring fun and innovative new toys to the myriad of fans of Gummibär and his Friends around the world. We’re very much looking forward to working closely with our new partners to a successful journey creatively and commercially,” said Gummybear International president.

”We are really excited, with this venture. We love Gummybear since it was present to us, consider this character is unique and will capture the kids attention, we are generating a unique range of products, that reflects the character personality targeting to start shipping in July 2024,” said United Smile CEO Josue Rosenzweig.

Gummibär videos are available in 44 languages, and the song I’m a Gummy Bear (The Gummy Bear Song) was certified Gold and Platinum topping Hit parades in many countries.