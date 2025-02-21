Computer hardware company ProLab Design launches with an array of products

India’s Acro Engineering will nationally distribute the products of the newly launched professional computer hardware company ProLab Design. The company aims to provide the ultimate price to performance ratio for products like cabinets (Mid-tower, full-tower, super-tower, rackmounts, workstation cases and more), cooler (AIO coolers and air coolers for HEDT CPUs), PSUs (ATX 3.1, PCIe 5.1 compliant, 80+ gold or platinum and cybernetics certified) and in future professional esports grade peripherals and more.

The brand is built by a community of professionals from various domains, including content creators (videographers, photographers, editors, and composers), developers, AI, data science, medical, and science. They noticed a paradigm shift in the PC hardware market, observing how the demand moved away from flashy gaming PCs towards purpose-built systems designed to maximise hardware performance. ProLab Design has been built from the ground up to meet these specific hardware requirements.

With the Nvidia Blackwell Generation upon us, the first category that the brand is launching is PSUs. With the ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 certified 12v 2×6 connector, the brand’s XPower lineup of PSUs eliminates the user errors that plagued the 40 Series Cards and early adaptors of ATX 3.0 standards.

The next category of products that the company plans to launch is its AI lineup of cabinets, which cater to a wide range of needs, from mid-tower to full-tower and super-tower models, making them ideal for workstations, home and business servers, multi-GPU servers and workstations, DIY NAS setups, and gaming PCs. Followed by this category is the brand’s AI lineup of all-in-one liquid coolers.

“Our future plan is to expand ProLab Design into a full-blown computer accessories and peripherals brand, and with our tagline Precision Redefined, our sole focus will be on performance, without any compromise to the product quality,” said a representative from the company.

The products will be initially available via e-commerce and with ProLab’s system integrator partners across India, before they are rolled into the mass computer market.