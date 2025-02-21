Big Picture Licensing to represent ‘Milo’ in UK

Milo, the animated preschool series produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment, will be represented in the UK & Eire, along with multi-territory opportunities, by Big Picture Licensing. This deal follows the fruitful partnership established by the two companies in the fall of 2024, when Big Picture Licensing began representing DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s Hero Inside series.

As the agent for the UK & Eire, Big Picture Licensing will represent and manage all aspects of the IP licensing programme within the appointed territory, and will also be supporting international licensing business where required. In the UK, the series currently airs on Nick Jr. and on Channel 5’s Milkshake!.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Big Picture Licensing. Milo is one of DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s franchise brands, and we are certain that Big Picture Licensing’s approach and way of working will further reinforce its position in the UK,” said DeAPlaneta Entertainment international consumer products director Antonella Ceraso.

“Our previous collaboration for Hero Inside has already proven successful, so we are very excited to explore new opportunities for Milo with Big Picture Licensing,” said DeAPlaneta Entertainment licensing agents head Sara Redolfi.

“It’s a thrill and an honour to be extending our relationship with DeAPlaneta Entertainment and to be entrusted with building the licensing business for one of their leading children’s titles. Milo is a wonderfully warm, funny and upbeat pre-school animation with a great platform in the UK and internationally and we are looking forward immensely to working with the team at DeAPlaneta Entertainment and to onboarding a wealth of new partners,” said Big Picture Licensing’s global licensing VP Jason Rice.

The announcement coincides with the confirmation of Milo’s third season, which will begin development in the first quarter of 2025.