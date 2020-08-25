Hasbro Consumer Products expands WildBrain CPLG’s representation in CEE and Turkey

Hasbro has expanded WildBrain CPLG’s rights to include CEE and Turkey, after it appointed the licensing agent as its new sub-representative in the Nordics and Benelux, effective from 1 January 2020.

Under this agreement, WildBrain CPLG will now represent Hasbro’s Merchandise, Publishing, Promotions and short-term location based entertainment business across Benelux, Nordic, CEE and Turkey regions.

Commenting on this development, Hasbro Consumer Products EMEA vice president Marianne James stated, “We are moving our direct business to an agent model in CEE and Turkey as both regions have tremendous growth potential for our Consumer Products business. We believe that the strength of WildBrain CPLG to cover Benelux, Nordic, CEE and Turkey will allow us to scale our efforts in a meaningful way. WildBrain CPLG will develop our strong portfolio of brands such as Nerf, Monopoly, PLAY-DOH and My Little Pony.”

WildBrain CPLG executive vice president and managing director Maarten Weck further added, “We are very pleased to extend our geographical footprint to represent Hasbro in CEE and Turkey, where we see tremendous opportunity for their leading family brands. The addition of these new markets to our remit strengthens our strategic relationship with Hasbro and gives us even more opportunity to synergise our European efforts, without losing the local touch.”