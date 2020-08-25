Animated feature, ‘Captain Vidyut’ releases on Shemaroo Kids

Animated feature Captain Vidyut, Parijat Films’ debut feature length film, made its digital debut on Shemaroo Kids recently. It will send children on a journey of imaginative exploration of scientific concepts which have been toyed with in the film.

Talking to Animation Xpress, producer Sangeeta Tripathi and director Atish Tripathi expressed their joy, “The main purpose of making a film is that its audience gets to see it. The process of making a film is not completed until it’s released. So we feel that a loop is closed, the final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place with the release of Captain Vidyut on Shemaroo Kids.”

Commenting on the association, Sangeeta Singh Tripathi said, “We are very happy to be associated with Shemaroo, a powerhouse in distributing content worldwide. It will be very exciting and fulfilling to see Captain Vidyut becoming available to audiences worldwide across multiple platforms with the distribution might of Shemaroo. We are hopeful that the story will inspire and motivate kids.”

Parijat Films approached Shemaroo when they started making the film. Shemaroo expressed interest in the project which was unique and kids-centred. “Our synergies worked out well together and here we are with Shemaroo, releasing Captain Vidyut,” expressed Tripathi.

The team at Parijat is very confident that viewers will soon be able to watch it across, several other digital platforms.

“Our titles have always been clearly reflective of our efforts to deliver entertaining and powerful content for kids worldwide and our latest addition, Captain Vidyut, is in line with this vision. We are very excited about adding this film to our bouquet of offerings. I am sure that the captivating story will entertain all of our viewers,” added Shemaroo Entertainment senior vice president, animation, licensing and merchandising Smita Maroo.

Captain Vidyut has received further official selections in Seoul Guro Kids International Film Festival (GUKIFF), Seoul;

Elizabeth Town Film Festival KY, USA; Festival Internacional De Cinema De Comedia De Begur, Spain; Sphere, World Cinema Carnival, Kolkata, India.