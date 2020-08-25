Jio launches new prepaid plans offering annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan; two of them focused on IPL streaming

After Airtel, Reliance owned telco, Jio has introduced new prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Keeping the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in mind, Jio has designed two new plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer – priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 777. Both the plans give access to one year complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, offering full streaming of all cricket matches set to be broadcast from September to November.

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription currently allows live streaming of sports, and if Hotstar doesn’t announce any specific change, IPL 2020 should be accessible for free to Jio subscribers. The IPL 2020 tournament will beheld from 19 September to 10 November.

However, in addition to these two plans, Jio has also launched four separate plans, as many users rely heavily on their carrier for data coverage which is limited in most cases. To provide more options to heavy data users, Jio has come up with a range of add-on plans plus Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with these add on plans to cater to consumer’s demand of OTT applications.

Below are the details :

Rs. 499 Plan: This prepaid data plan offers 84 GB data (1.5GB of 4G data per day) + one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399, and complimentary Jio apps for 56 days.

Rs. 777 Plan: This plan comes with 131 GB data (1.5GB of 4G data per day+ 5 GB) + Unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 3000 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls, one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399, and complimentary Jio apps for 84 days.

Rs. 1208 Plan: This plan offers a validity of 240 days which is 8 cycles of 30 days. The total data being offered is 240 GB (30 GB/month)+ one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399, and complimentary Jio apps.

Rs. 1206 Plan: This plan offers a validity of 180 days with 6 cycles of 30 days. This pack also offers a total data of 240GB (40 GB/month), the user will be able to consume a total of 40GB per cycle + one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth ₹399 and Jio apps complimentary subscription.

Rs. 1004 Plan: The plan offers a total of 200GB data (50 GB/month) for 120 days consisting of four 30 day cycles + one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as well as complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

Rs. 612 Plan: The cheapest of the lot, this plan however gives voice calling benefits. This plan offers 12 vouchers worth Rs. 51. With each voucher the user can avail 6GB of additional data for the period of the existing plan. Additionally, it offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 500 minutes of Non-Jio to Jio calls + + one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as well as complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.