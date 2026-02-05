ZAG Studio onboards Rémi Guerin to the newly created role of studio head

Rémi Guerin

Award-winning global independent entertainment studio ZAG has appointed Rémi Guerin to the newly created role of Studio head to oversee ZAG’s production pipeline, creative operations, and talent management, ensuring the continued growth and high-quality output of ZAG’s expanding portfolio of global franchises.

Reporting to Ian Lambur, the newly appointed series EVP, and based in Paris, Guerin will focus on further streamlining studio workflows and fostering an environment of creative excellence. The strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time for ZAG as the company continues to scale its production capabilities across animated and live-action movies and series.

Current animated projects in development and production include the Ghostforce series, as well as the animated feature films Melody, starring Katy Perry, and Carmen, inspired by former Formula 1 driver Carmen Jordá. Several additional properties are set to be unveiled in the near future under the ZAG Heroez banner, alongside a new preschool series. ZAG is also the original studio behind the globally successful, billion-dollar franchise, Miraculous- Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, now owned by Miraculous Corp., the joint venture formed in 2024 by Mediawan and ZAG.

“Rémi has a phenomenal track record and is widely respected by our partners,” stated Lambur. “His unique blend of creative passion and operational expertise is exactly what ZAG needs as we enter our next phase of growth, and we are excited to have him leading our studio team.”

“Joining ZAG is an incredible opportunity to work with one of the most innovative and ambitious teams in the industry. I have long admired Jeremy’s vision and the studio’s ability to create worlds that resonate with millions of fans worldwide. I look forward to empowering our artists and storytellers to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Guerin.

Guerin is a seasoned veteran of the entertainment industry with over 20 years of experience spanning animation, comic books, and television production. Prior to joining ZAG, Guerin held key executive leadership positions, including Dwarf Animation Studios content head/ studio manager.

Known for his multifaceted background as both a writer and a producer, Guerin has a proven track record of bringing complex creative visions to life while maintaining rigorous production standards. His impressive portfolio includes work on acclaimed projects such as the Netflix hit, My Dad the Bounty Hunter, and the upcoming Alien Dunk. Guerin’s deep expertise in both the creative and technical aspects of animation make him a powerhouse addition to the ZAG executive team.