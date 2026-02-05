Following its successful debut in Mumbai, Anime India is expanding nationally with the announcement of Image as the official partner for The Giant Hunt anime art contest at Anime India Kolkata 2026. Image’s involvement reflects the festival’s increasing focus on India’s animation and creative content ecosystem and its aim to connect industry stakeholders with fan communities across the country.

Scheduled for 14 and 15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata will launch the festival’s regional rollout and kick off its ambitious multi-city 2026 tour. The Kolkata edition will bring together the energy of Japanese pop culture with India’s dynamic community of anime fans, gamers, creators, and storytellers, creating a platform where fandom, creativity, and industry converge.

A spokesperson for Image said that partnering with Anime India, one of the country’s leading anime event platforms and fandom communities, represents a strong alignment of vision. They noted that the collaboration aims to build India’s largest anime creator ecosystem. They added that the partnership marks a shift from passive consumption to active creation, empowering fans to become contributors to India’s growing anime culture. Giant Hunt and Anime India are not just hosting an event, but working to shape the future of anime culture, creative education, and youth-driven storytelling in India and beyond.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta said, “Anime India Kolkata reflects how anime has evolved from a niche interest into a powerful cultural and creative movement. By bringing together fans, creators, and industry leaders, the festival aims to shape the future of pop culture in India.”

Visitors can look forward to a highly immersive experience at Anime India Kolkata 2026, with cosplay championships, community hubs hosted by the Indian Gunpla Community and India-39 Vocaloid Community, curated food experiences including The Japan Curry, and fan-led spaces such as Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild. The festival will also feature competitive gaming tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC, and more.

Adding global star power to the festival, acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will join Anime India Kolkata 2026 as the guest of honour, taking part in exclusive panels, live sessions, and fan interactions. His presence further strengthens the event’s international appeal and industry relevance.

Uniting international creators, Indian studios, and passionate fan communities on a single platform, Anime India Kolkata 2026 aims to become a meeting point for culture, creativity, and industry. The Kolkata edition will kick off a year-long nationwide celebration of anime and pop culture across India.

The debut Anime India event in Mumbai in 2025 welcomed over 29,000 fans, establishing a major milestone for India’s anime community. The upcoming Kolkata edition is expected to draw 40,000+ visitors, positioning it among the biggest anime conventions in eastern India. With plans to expand to Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in 2026, Anime India continues its mission to unite fans across the country while supporting creators and fan communities.