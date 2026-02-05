Studio 100, BlueGreen and Viva unveil details of ‘On The Edge’

On the Edge

Studio 100 International, Studio BlueGreen (formerly On The Edge Productions) and Viva Pictures have announced further details of their animated feature film On The Edge, including information about the international voice cast, as production progresses towards a planned worldwide cinema release in 2027.

The film follows Donnie, a Cuban solenodon, who leads a group of endangered animals on a journey for survival. Determined not to disappear quietly, they set out to confront Peng, a celebrated panda whose fame has ensured his survival. Along the way, Donnie gathers companions including Vy, an aye-aye, Kiki, a kakapo, and Roman, a funnel-eared bat. Together, they navigate disguises, escapes and missteps, discovering that solidarity and resilience can challenge extinction.

On The Edge, directed by Octavio Rodriguez (Ron’s Gone Wrong, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), features Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials), Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty, Motherland), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Wonka), Vincent Tong (Lego Ninjago, Ratchet & Clank), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids, This Is 40) and Mark Rylance (The BFG, Bridge of Spies).

Rodriguez said, “This film truly is the little engine that could set out to create a story that is heartfelt, genuine, and funny, and I believe we accomplished exactly what we intended. It’s a story that can further build on the human-animal bond by tapping into the inherent empathy within all of us. I am incredibly proud of us hitting the mark and making a film that I believe can stand the test of time. With such a great cast, every character has a distinctive personality. I am very sure that every viewer will find one of our animal personalities they deeply connect with.”

Studio BlueGreen producer and founder Beth Blood added, “Many movies claim to be so much more than a film. On The Edge is one of the very few premium-quality, globally animated releases to live up to this claim because we originated this film not for our personal profit but to achieve impact. At its heart, this movie is about using the joy and emotive power of the very best in animated storytelling, to foster a love of our planet and the incredible animals, species, and ecosystems that populate it.”

On The Edge is an animated feature developed by Studio BlueGreen, a not-for-profit creative studio that produces nature stories in entertainment-led formats to encourage connection with the natural world and support conservation. The film’s approach is reflected in both its content and its international marketing campaign. Its charitable foundation also involves collaboration with well-known figures who support nature and with global content creators.