Animotion Media Group partners with Beijing Kids Media on ‘The Fixies’

Animotion Media Group has signed a publishing partnership with Chinese children’s publisher Beijing Kids Media, affiliated with the Open University of China Press.

As part of the collaboration, Animotion Media Group and Beijing Kids Media will develop publishing initiatives based on The Fixies, including print and digital book series, gift editions, merchandise, and other formats linked to the animated series. The projects will focus on educational value, localisation, and sustained engagement with children and families in China.

Commenting on the partnership, Animotion Media Group general manager Julia Nikolaeva, said, “China is a key strategic market for Animotion, and publishing is an essential part of how children interact with stories and characters beyond the screen. We are excited to collaborate with Beijing Kids Media to bring The Fixies to young readers in China through high-quality, educational publishing formats that stay true to the brand’s core values.”

Beijing Kids Media general manager Gong Shaohua shared, “The Fixies is a globally recognised educational brand that successfully combines science, curiosity, and engaging storytelling. We are pleased to partner with Animotion Media Group and look forward to developing publishing projects that will introduce The Fixies to Chinese families in a meaningful and inspiring way.”

The agreement extends Animotion Media Group’s experience in China and reflects its focus on building partnerships that enable the international development of its properties across different platforms and formats.