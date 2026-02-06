Pulse brings its bold flavour and fandom to Anime India Kolkata 2026

Building on the massive success of its Mumbai debut, Anime India continues its rapid expansion by welcoming Pulse as an exhibitor at Anime India Kolkata 2026. This collaboration highlights the festival’s dedication to showcasing India’s fast-growing animation and creative content ecosystem, alongside immersive fan-led pop culture experiences.

Taking place on 14 and 15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata will kick off the festival’s regional expansion and ignite its 2026 nationwide tour. The event is crafted as a meeting ground for Japanese pop culture and India’s dynamic community of anime fans, gamers, creators, and storytellers bringing fandom, creativity, and culture together in one epic weekend.

Pass Pass Pulse is DS Group’s hard-boiled candy brand, known for its signature tangy-core innovation inspired by kachcha aam and masala flavours. Launched in 2015, Pulse became a category disruptor, reaching the Rs 100 crore milestone within eight months and establishing a cult following with its bold taste and quirky personality. Today, Pulse remains one of India’s leading candy brands, celebrated for its distinctive tangy twist and youth-driven appeal.

Inspired by India’s vibrant youth culture and evolving storytelling landscape, Pulse has joined Anime India Kolkata 2026 as an exhibitor to connect with a new generation of fans and creators. The collaboration underscores Anime India’s broader objective to create a convergence point between fandom communities and brands driving India’s creative and consumer landscape.

DS Group confectionery marketing senior general manager Arvind Kumar stated, “Anime is rapidly becoming a major gen Z cultural force in India and that Anime India offers Pulse a compelling platform to engage young consumers through immersive brand experiences, also after the success of Pulse’s K-Pop Aoora campaign, anime is the brand’s next focus area for youth engagement.”

From cosplay championships and Vocaloid fan hubs to Japanese-inspired food activations and community meetups, Anime India Kolkata 2026 promises a fan-first cultural experience. With Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild and competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC, and more, the festival will offer something for every anime fan, gamer, and creator.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta shared, “The Kolkata edition celebrates anime’s rise from a subculture to a mainstream cultural force in India. Anime India serves as a collaborative platform for fans, creators, and industry leaders to collectively build the next chapter of India’s pop culture ecosystem.”

Adding international prestige to Anime India Kolkata 2026, acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend as a Guest of Honour, participating in panel discussions, live interactions, and exclusive fan engagements.

By connecting global creators, Indian studios, and passionate fandoms, Anime India Kolkata 2026 aims to become India’s ultimate pop culture hub, setting the tone for a nationwide anime and fandom celebration throughout the year.

From 29,000 fans in Mumbai to 40,000+ expected in Kolkata, Anime India is rapidly becoming a nationwide pop culture movement. With expansions planned across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad in 2026, the festival is bringing fandom, creators, and communities together like never before.