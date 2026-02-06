SPNI reimagines game shows and reality TV to rebuild appointment shared viewing

In a media landscape dominated by endless scrolling and solitary screens, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is placing renewed emphasis on shared viewing.

By reimagining game shows and reality television, the company is transforming formats once seen as traditional into powerful unifiers that bring Indian families across generations back to the living room. As content consumption fragments across platforms, SPNI is prioritising participation-led formats that invite viewers to play, predict, learn, and aspire, helping restore the habit of appointment viewing through collective experiences.

“The future of linear television depends on creating moments that audiences choose to watch together. When formats evolve while retaining the emotional core, they connect across generations. Interactivity, cultural relevance, and forward momentum are critical to attracting younger viewers while continuing to serve family audiences who have grown up with these shows,” said SPNI linear distribution head Makarand Palekar.

This approach reflects SPNI’s understanding of audiences as selective and value driven. Viewers respond to immediacy, momentum, and a visible sense of progress; qualities that game shows and reality formats deliver naturally. This insight underpins SPNI’s recent adaptation of Wheel of Fortune, the world’s longest-running game show, hosted by Akshay Kumar and designed as a participative family experience. It also aligns with the sustained success of franchises such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, which completed 25 years this year and continues to see strong engagement from the 18-40 age group across metros as well as tier two and tier three markets through its ‘Play Along’ format.

By blending interactivity with emotion-led formats, SPNI continues to demonstrate the relevance of linear television. SPNI’s focus remains on shared, participative viewing that brings families together around the screen.