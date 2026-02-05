Nube Studio expands its global operations with the launch of Chennai division

With a legacy spanning over a decade and a reputation built across global creative industries, one of Asia’s most trusted post-production powerhouses Nube Studio has announced the launch of its newest division in Chennai, South India. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Nube’s journey- strengthening its presence in one of India’s most culturally rich and creatively vibrant cities while reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class visual storytelling.

Founded by Navin Shetty, Nube Studio has grown from a bold creative vision into a globally connected studio network that serves leading production houses, advertising agencies, OTT platforms, and filmmakers worldwide. With over 10,000 commercials and 100+ feature and episodic projects delivered, Nube’s work continues to shape narratives that resonate across borders, formats, and cultures.

Chennai has long been a powerhouse of Indian cinema, technology, and artistic talent. The launch of Nube Studio’s Chennai division reflects a natural alignment with the city’s cinematic heritage, skilled talent pool, and rapidly evolving media ecosystem. The new division is envisioned as a creative and technical hub that will serve regional, national, and international clients with the same precision, quality, and creative excellence that define the Nube legacy.

Speaking about the expansion, Nube Studio founder Navin Shetty shared that Chennai represents both opportunity and inspiration. “Nube has always believed that stories transcend geography. Chennai’s creative energy, combined with our global workflows and artistic philosophy, makes this expansion a powerful step forward in our journey.”

Leadership driving the vision

The Chennai division will operate under the leadership of managing partner Samitha Shetty and business head Sandesh Shetty. Their focus on operational excellence and creative partnerships, combined with a sharp understanding of client needs, emerging technologies, and scalable creative solutions- has played a pivotal role in Nube’s sustained growth.

At the creative forefront of the Chennai division is senior colourist Vyshakh Shiva, whose artistic sensibility and technical mastery set the tone for the studio’s regional operations. Working closely with Nube’s global creative team, Vyshakh will ensure that every frame crafted in Chennai meets international standards while retaining emotional depth and cultural authenticity.

A global collaboration model

What truly distinguishes Nube Studio is its global collaboration model. Alongside its studios in Mumbai and Chennai, Nube works with a diverse network of artists across the USA, Russia, Italy, Serbia, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Egypt. This cultural diversity allows Nube to operate seamlessly, offering a truly global perspective on storytelling. From advertising campaigns to feature films and episodic content, Nube’s teams collaborate fluidly—combining artistic intuition with cutting-edge technology to deliver visuals that are both emotionally compelling and technically flawless.

Comprehensive creative & technical services

The Chennai division will offer Nube’s full spectrum of creative and technical services, reinforcing its position as an end-to-end post-production partner. On the creative front, Nube is widely recognised for its expertise in colour grading, delivering SDR and HDR workflows, Dolby Vision mastering, and theatrical projection grading. Its CG-VFX and motion design teams handle everything from liquid simulation, photorealistic CGI, and invisible beauty work to complex compositing, animation, and matte painting.

Nube’s online finishing and mastering services, powered by Autodesk Flame, ensure precision and speed for final delivery, while title design, logo animation, animatics, and creative editing add identity and rhythm to visual narratives. The studio also integrates AI-driven production innovations, enhancing creativity across colour, editorial, and VFX workflows without compromising artistic intent.

On the technical side, Nube offers robust DIT services, data management, transcoding, localisation in over 40 languages, digital restoration up to 8K, format conversions, and secure archiving. These services ensure that content is future-ready, globally compliant, and securely handled at every stage.

Built for the future, secured for the present

Nube Studio’s infrastructure reflects its commitment to global standards. The Chennai division aligns with the studio’s TPN Gold certification, Dolby Vision HDR pipelines, and 8K-ready workflows. Equipped with industry-leading monitors, cinema projection systems, high-capacity secure storage, and advanced data protection protocols, Nube ensures uncompromising security, reliability, and performance.

The launch of Nube Studio’s Chennai division is more than an expansion—it is a statement of intent. It signals Nube’s belief in the power of regional creativity amplified by global collaboration. As the media and entertainment landscape continues to evolve, Nube remains focused on its core philosophy: The Art of Post. The Science of Precision.

With strong leadership, a world-class creative team, and a city that breathes cinema, Nube Studio Chennai is poised to become a key destination for storytellers seeking excellence, innovation, and partnership. As stories continue to soar and visions find form, Nube Studio’s next chapter begins- rooted in Chennai, connected to the world.