Xilam Animation’s ‘Oggy and Cockroaches’ returns with its ninth season

Xilam Animation’s iconic show Oggy and the Cockroaches, is back. The French animation studio has greenlit the production of the ninth season of the non-dialogue comedy.

The new season (78×7’) is scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2027 and second quarter of 2028, marking the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2028. The upcoming edition will be directed by Julien Daubas (Nawak,The Wakos) and Lucas Pinatel (Submarine Jim).

The synopsis of Oggy and the Cockroaches season nine reads: Oggy and the Cockroaches follows the everyday adventures of Oggy, a blue cat whose peaceful life is always disrupted by three cockroaches Joey, Marky, and Dee Dee, known for their playful relationship of love-hate. The cockroaches repeatedly create chaos while Oggy often tries to catch them but stays unsuccessful in the task.

Including its spin-off series, the franchise spans over 700 episodes. First created by Jean Yves Raimbaud in 1997 and driven by author and director Olivier Jean Marie for over 20 years.

“For nearly three decades, Oggy and the Cockroaches has remained one of our most recognisable and widely loved series, entertaining audiences across generations with its humour and memorable characters. We’re pleased to begin a new chapter for the show alongside our long-time partners France Télévisions, who first commissioned the series 30 years ago. Season nine stays true to the spirit of the original while introducing sharper comedic timing and fresh energy to the classic Oggy-versus-cockroaches dynamic,” said Xilam Animation founder and CEO Marc du Pontavice.

Oggy and the Cockroaches has celebrated international success and is available in 190 territories worldwide including broadcasters, free and pay TV, and digital platforms.