Hidive confirms April launch dates for three anime series

AMC Networks’ Hidive has announced three additional titles for its forthcoming spring simulcast season.

The line-up now includes The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Saviour season two, Farming Life in Another World 2 and Yowayowa Sensei. Together they represent a mix of continuing and new series across fantasy, isekai and romantic comedy.

The spring simulcast season will begin in April 2026 and will be available on Hidive in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Hidive also confirmed that all three series will have their North American premieres at Anime Boston 2026 as part of its convention programming.

Hidive president John Ledford said, “We’re beyond thrilled to present our line-up of highly anticipated new simulcast series to fans this spring and available exclusively on Hidive. Our spring 2026 simulcast season slate of new and continuing series offers something for everyone with its exciting mix of fantasy, supernatural, isekai, action, romance and comedy. Starting this April, anime fans around the world in North America and select international markets can look to Hidive for hours and hours of entertainment all season long.”

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior season two synopsis reads: Pride Royal Ivy is an eight-year-old princess. One day she realises something: in her previous life she had been an ordinary girl born into a typical Japanese family, nothing special, just a normal child. But now, she has been reborn as the cruel and merciless final-boss queen in the otome game Kimi to Hitosuji no Hikari o. Realising this, she now decides to rely on her memories of having played the game and achieve something only she can do: avoid the coming tragedies and create a world where every character can find happiness. Thus begins a fantasy about a highly capable villainess princess striving to avoid becoming the final boss.

The series is an adaptation of the fantasy light novel series by Tenichi that premiered on Japanese TV in July 2023. It is directed by Norio Nitta together with writing by Deko Akao and production by OLM Team Yoshioka. The series is scheduled to premiere on 7 April 2026.

The synopsis of Farming Life in Another World 2 reads: The story of Hiraku is continued, who has been granted the Almighty Farming Tool. With its help, he works to cultivate the land and gradually transform the forest into a thriving community.

The series is an adaptation of the fantasy light novel series by Kinosuke Naito that premiered on Japanese TV in January 2023. It is directed and written by Ryoichi Kuraya with production by Zero-G. The series is scheduled to premiere on 6 April 2026.

Yowayowa Sensei synopsis reads: High school homeroom teacher Hiyori Hiwamura is known as the Scary Teacher, and if you offend her, she’ll put a curse on you! Or at least that’s what everyone believes. She’s secretly a total softy who’s deeply misunderstood, and once you see her sweet side, she’ll put a different kind of spell on you. Unfortunately, one of her students, Akihito Abikura, has accidentally discovered her secret.

The series is adapted from the manga by Kamio Fukuchi and directed by Hiroshi Ishiodori, with series composition by Yukinori Fukushima and production by Brain’s Base. It is scheduled to premiere on 11 April 2026 and will be available on Hidive.