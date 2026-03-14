Aardman and  Lightroom to bring ‘Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More’

London’s Lightroom and Aardman have announced brand-new 360° immersive experience Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More. This event marks the 50th anniversary of Aardman, inviting audiences to step directly into the anarchic, joyful worlds of the likes of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Morph.

Utilising state-of-the-art projection across Lightroom’s four 11-metre tall walls and the floor, the production tells the story of how Aardman’s legendary films and characters are built, one tiny, hand-crafted move at a time. The 50-minute looping show is a masterclass in storytelling at scale, and a journey into the Aardman world and the spectacular creativity, infectious humour and meticulous craftsmanship of the creators behind the scenes.

“It’s a thrill to see Aardman’s worlds leap off the screen and into this spectacular immersive experience. From the very first sketches of Wallace & Gromit to the mischievous mayhem of Shaun the Sheep, these stories have always been about heart, hand-crafted detail, and a bit of a laugh. It’s a wonderful new chapter for these characters, blending our stop-motion heritage with cutting-edge magic to bring everyone right into the center of the action,” said Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Creature Comforts creator from Aardman, Nick Park.

From the kitchen table where school friends Peter Lord and David Sproxton first experimented, to the high-octane train chase in Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, visitors are transported from the ‘scrap-paper pitch’ to the finished masterpiece. The experience offers a rare, awe-inspiring look behind the scenes, showcasing everything from towering sets and tiny props to the laser-focused calm of the animation unit, celebrating the tactile spirit that has defined British animation for half a century.

“The magic of what we do at Aardman is not about making things move, it’s about making them live; and this immersive journey at Lightroom is a brilliant celebration of the art and craft and, yes, the pure magic of animation,” said Aardman co-founder Peter Lord.

“I’m very excited by this partnership with Lightroom, an innovative and truly immersive experience, where visitors will be able to experience what it’s like to be inside the Aardman studio, with everything that entails sets, puppet characters, cameras, lights and, of course, an animator at work,” said Aardman co-founder David Sproxton.

“I’ve been a life-long lover of Aardman’s work and they were one of the first ideas we wanted to pursue for Lightroom. At Lightroom, we hope to give audiences this feeling writ large as you both join the characters in their environments and step back to discover how it all comes together and who’s pulling the strings,” said Lightroom executive producer David Sabel.

“It is an immense privilege to bring the world of Aardman into Lightroom. They are truly a beacon of British creativity and excellence and are adored by generations of audiences around the world,” 59 design director Nicol Scott.

Made in close collaboration with the Aardman production team, the show is written and designed by 59, a Journey studio. It is directed by 59 director Scott. Larger Than Life: Starring Wallace & Gromit, Shaun and More builds on Lightroom’s growing repertoire of critically acclaimed shows that have now been seen by over 1.6 million visitors globally.

This immersive experience is suitable for all ages, especially the young at heart. Tickets are from £25 for adults and £15 for children and students, with an additional 15 per cent discount available to families. Group booking and education rates are also available from £10 a ticket for groups of 10+. The show will run from 14 October 2026.