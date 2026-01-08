Aardman onboards Helen Beard as chief people officer and executive board member

Helen Beard

Aardman recently announced the appointment of Helen Beard to the role of chief people officer and executive board member. Beard takes up the new role of CPO on 12 January following the retirement of Paula Newport, who worked at the studio for 27 years.

Reporting to managing director Sean Clarke, Beard will shape a people and culture strategy with a focus on long-term impact, that protects the studio’s open, collaborative environment, aligns with its global ambitions, and supports its continued success as a leading force in animation. Collaborating closely with employees and the executive board, she will champion creative excellence, building the skills, talent and leadership needed for the future whilst ensuring that employee ownership (EO) principles remain deeply rooted in the business.

“As someone who has long admired Aardman as an iconic British brand I am both excited and honoured to join the team in its 50th anniversary year. I look forward to contributing to Aardman’s continued growth and success as we shape the future together,” said Beard.

“We’re delighted to welcome Helen to Aardman. She is a proven and thoughtful leader, bringing deep experience in people management and skills development, alongside a values-led approach that feels entirely aligned with who we are as a studio,” said Clarke. “At the same time, it’s important to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary contribution Paula has made during her many years at Aardman. She has played a key role in shaping our culture whilst supporting many people along the way. We are hugely grateful to her and wish her a very happy retirement.”

Beard joins Aardman from luxury lifestyle brand, Mulberry Group PLC, where she most recently held the position of group HR director. She led a global HR team through significant milestones and periods of change and worked closely with the executive committee in delivering its turnaround strategy. She previously held senior leadership positions at the Arcadia Group Ltd.