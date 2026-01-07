IIT Bombay announces First Films Fest to spotlight emerging animation talent

IIT Bombay and IDC School of Design professor Phani Tetali took to his instagram to announce the First Films Fest (FFF) from 30 January to 1 February at IIT Bombay, Powai. FFF will be a three-day event designed to celebrate and nurture emerging talent in animation and independent filmmaking.

Hosted by IDC, IIT Bombay, the festival will showcase curated films by first-time directors, provide learning opportunities through workshops and masterclasses, and foster collaboration between filmmakers, industry professionals, and tech companies.

Tetali expressed, “The festival aims to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports creativity, innovation, and growth in the Indian animation film industry. We are champions of up-and-coming filmmakers, giving them a platform to flex their creativity! All animation enthusiasts, aspiring animators, character designers, storytellers, illustrators, cartoonists and film makers must attend this one of a kind festival!”

The event will feature screenings, opportunities to connect with industry professionals, and learning sessions through panels, workshops and networking activities.