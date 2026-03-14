Skydance Animation’s animated feature ‘Swapped’ set to debut on Netflix this May

Animated feature from Skydance Animation is all set to hit streaming giant Netflix on 1 May 2026.

Michael B. Jordan (as a tiny woodland creature) and Juno Temple (as a regal bird) will star in the upcoming film exploring the animal kingdom. The other voice cast includes Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer, Justina Machado, Ambika Mod, and Lolly Adefope.

Swapped brings a unique twist to the animal kingdom, where the bodies of two sworn enemies are mysteriously swapped. The story promises an entertaining journey as the two animals are forced to survive in the very bodies they once despised, leading to unexpected challenges and humorous situations.

“Swapped is a body swap movie unlike anything audiences have seen before. We drew from live-action nature documentaries, exploring the complexity of a wild ecosystem to capture something that feels vibrant and deeply human,” said the film’s director Nathan Greno (Super Rhino,Tangled).

Film’s voice actors Jordan and Temple expressed “Every moment between them feels alive, funny one second, deeply moving the next. Their chemistry lifts the story and gives Swapped its wings.”

Directed by Greno, Swapped had Christian Magalhães (DuckTales) and Robert Snow (WondLa) on board as the writing partners. The film has been scripted by John Whittington (Sonic The Hedgedog 3) and produced by John Lasseter (Toy Story 3 in Real Life), David Ellison (Cross), Dana Goldberg (The Runarounds), and Mary Ellen Bauder(Return to Never Land).