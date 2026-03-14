Disney+ unveils ‘Bluey’s Big Play- The Stage Show’ and an array of other content

Disney+ continues to expand its beloved franchise Bluey with new content arriving this month and later this summer.

A special televised version of the popular touring theatrical production Bluey’s Big Play- The Stage Show premieres on 16 March. Additionally, a collection of Bluey Minisodes, previously only available online and in Australia, will also be available for the first time on Disney+ beginning 20 May.

The special Bluey’s Big Play- The Stage Show will feature live performances of fan-favourite Bluey characters brought to life by world-class puppeteers. It is an adaptation of the multiple Emmy Award-winning animated series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and music specially composed by Joff Bush.

Bluey’s Big Play- The Stage Show is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions in association with Ludo Studio, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, with executive producers Tom Cousins and Anna Perowne.

Additionally, a previously released collection of 10 Bluey Minisodes will be available for the first time on Disney+. The bite-sized short-form series is a collection of one- to three-minute minisodes and is also produced by Ludo Studio.

The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters. The collection includes: HumptyDumpty, Green Bottles, Flying Saucer, Tea Party, Pea Pod Sausages, OldMacdonald, Honk, Lollipop Song, Cinderella, and Make Mum Laugh. All previously released BlueyMinisodes are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Here are some more Bluey related offerings:

BBC Studios and Walt DisneyStudios, in partnership with Ludo Studio, announced that the feature-length Bluey movie will be released in cinemas on 6 August 2027.

The IP is joining Disney Experiences as part of Disney’s global relationship with BBC Studios, with the producers of Bluey, Ludo Studio, collaborating on special fan activations.

Beginning on 22 March 2026, and continuing through the year, Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will invite Disneyland Park guests to a fun-filled celebration of favourite episodes of the animated series at the reimagined Fantasyland Theatre. Now transformed into a beautiful Fun Fair at Bluey’sSchool, Bluey and her sister Bingo appear throughout the day alongside a lively group of comedic performers and musicians, plus some very familiar friends. Together, they bring to life the unmistakable, familiar feeling that the best day ever has officially begun.

Bluey and Bingo are on their way to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Starting 26 May 2026 and staying beyond Cool Kids’ Summer, one can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo after a train trip to Conservation Station. Once you hop off the Wildlife Express Train, get ready for fun. Play special games directly from Bluey episodes, grab a photo with Bluey and Bingo, and even discover some of their favourite Australian animals at ‘Jumping Junction’.

Earlier this year, Bluey and Bingo set sail on Disney Cruise Line for greetings, dance parties, and more.