India to host Global Esports Games in Mumbai

Photo: globalesports.org

After successful editions in Singapore, Istanbul, and Riyadh, Global Esports Games (GEG) is making its South Asia debut, with India hosting the World Finals in Mumbai. A total of 70 athletes from 23 countries and territories will compete in Dota 2 and Clash Royale, at the tournament which will take place from 19 to 22 March 2026.

The programme will feature an opening ceremony, GEFCon, GEFestival, fan experiences and meet-ups, playoffs, the grand finale, and medal and trophy presentations, before concluding with a ceremonial handover to Los Angeles for the tournament in December 2026.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “India is proud to host the Global Esports Games in Mumbai, welcoming athletes from around the world. By uniting sport, technology, and young talent, the event showcases India’s growing role as a global hub for digital innovation.”

The competing national teams in the finals are: South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Benin, Cuba, Ecuador, United States of America, Ghana, Great Britain, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, Serbia, Tunisia, Türkiye, Belarus, and India.

The tournament is organised by Eflag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with the support of Maharashtra Tourism.