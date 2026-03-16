Lakshya Digital launches masterclass on hair art for video games

Photo: lakshyadigital.com

Lakshya Digital’s inGame Academy has announced the upcoming batch of its 3D Hair Art Masterclass 2026.

3D Hair Art is a specialised discipline within the field of video game character creation. From sculpting believable hairstyles to ensuring they move naturally within modern game engines, 3D hair artists, also known as character grooming artists, play a crucial role in bringing video game characters to life.

The newly launched masterclass is a five-month online program which will begin in May 2026 and will combine industry-expert instruction with hands-on production experience.Participants will get the opportunity to apply their skills to real projects while learning the latest character grooming tools and workflows used in AAA video games.

Additionally, the program has promised development of the soft skills essential for collaborative video game production environments.