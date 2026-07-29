Xbox levels up Gamescom 2026 with ‘Modern Warfare 4’, ‘Fable’, ‘Gears’ and a 25-year victory lap

Xbox is turning Gamescom 2026 into its biggest birthday party yet. As the gaming giant celebrates 25 years of play, it is heading back to Cologne with a blockbuster line-up, 140 gaming stations, 25 playable titles and enough firepower to keep gamers glued to controllers all week long.

From demon-slaying adventures to post-apocalyptic survival and high-octane shooters, Xbox is bringing a packed roster of upcoming releases to the show floor. Leading the charge is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which will put players straight into its fast-paced 6v6 multiplayer battles on Xbox Series X. If there was ever a time to lock, load and queue up, this is it.

The nostalgia engine is running at full throttle too. Gears of War: E-Day will make its first public playable appearance, offering fans a glimpse into the brutal origins of the locust war and the early bond between Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago ahead of its October launch.

Meanwhile, Minecraft Dungeons II is digging deeper into action-RPG territory, inviting players to swap pickaxes for swords as they tackle tougher enemies and chase richer loot. Fable is also stepping into the spotlight with its first-ever live gameplay theatre presentation, showcasing the fantasy adventure’s fluid blend of melee combat, ranged attacks and magic.

Elsewhere, players can get hands-on with Metro 2039, explore the sprawling action-adventure world of Stranger Than Heaven, and revisit gaming history through Halo: Campaign Evolved, a modernised remake of the iconic original campaign that launched the franchise.

Racing fans are not being left at the starting line. Forza Horizon 6 will unveil new features, including a drift attack mode and upcoming collaboration content, while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is set to showcase the National Championship Air Races in a public playable debut.

The playable line-up stretches even further with titles including Alien: Isolation 2, Star Wars Zero Company, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Crowsworn, Turok: Origins and Valor Mortis. In short, Hall 7 is shaping up to be a gamer’s paradise.

But Xbox is not just looking forward, it is looking back. To mark its silver jubilee, the company will host interactive experiences celebrating key moments, innovations and memories from every generation of Xbox hardware. Think of it as a playable time machine powered by nostalgia and energy drinks.

Fans unable to make the trip to Germany will not miss out entirely. Xbox will livestream proceedings on YouTube and Twitch on 26 and 27 August, featuring developer interviews, gameplay reveals, trailers and special guests direct from the show floor.

The celebrations will continue with Xbox FanFest, returning to Gamescom with exclusive community events and giveaways designed to bring together players from around the world.

A quarter-century after entering the console wars, Xbox is arriving at gamescom with its foot firmly on the accelerator. The message from Cologne is loud and clear: the next level starts now.