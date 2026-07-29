Japan’s Pokémon Card Stores to require facial recognition for entry and TCG purchases

The Pokémon Company has announced that its official Pokémon Card Store locations in Japan will introduce a facial recognition system to strengthen entry controls and curb scalping of Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products.

Unlike Pokémon Centre stores, Pokémon Card Stores are dedicated retail outlets focused exclusively on the Pokémon TCG. Under the new policy, customers wishing to enter these stores will be required to consent to facial recognition before receiving a numbered entry ticket.

The system is designed to ensure that each customer can obtain only one entry ticket per day. If it detects an individual attempting to secure multiple tickets or re-enter a store on the same day, store staff may refuse entry. The company said the measures are intended to prevent scalpers from bypassing existing entry and purchase restrictions and to create a fairer shopping experience for genuine fans.

The policy also extends to purchase limits. Facial recognition will help enforce restrictions on high-demand products by preventing customers from making multiple purchases beyond the permitted limit.

According to the official announcement, the stores will collect customers’ facial image data along with records of their visits. The Pokémon Company said the information will be stored securely for a limited period in accordance with its privacy policy.

Children of preschool age are exempt from the facial recognition requirement but must be accompanied by an adult. Store staff may also question groups of visitors if they suspect attempts to circumvent the entry rules through proxy purchases or coordinated visits.

The move comes as Pokémon cards continue to experience strong demand in Japan and worldwide, with limited-edition releases frequently attracting resellers who purchase products in bulk for resale at inflated prices. By introducing facial recognition, The Pokémon Company aims to better enforce its entry and purchase rules while ensuring greater access to sought-after products for collectors and players.