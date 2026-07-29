‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I’ slashes its way onto Crunchyroll

The wait is over. After setting cinemas ablase during its theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I has unsheathed its next form, streaming globally on Crunchyroll and available for digital purchase in select territories, including North America.

The first instalment of the highly anticipated Infinity Castle trilogy is now available in Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub, alongside a wide slate of additional language options. For fans who missed the big-screen spectacle or simply want another trip into Muzan’s labyrinth of nightmares, the gates of the Infinity Castle are officially open.

The film picks up as Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps hurtle towards their most perilous confrontation yet. After surviving demon encounters aboard the Mugen Train, in the entertainment district and at the swordsmith village, Tanjiro and his allies find themselves dragged into the demons’ stronghold, the sprawling shape-shifting Infinity Castle. What follows is the opening salvo of the franchise’s climactic battle, with the corps and the Hashira facing off against Muzan Kibutsuji and his deadly ranks.

Crunchyroll subscribers can also revisit the entire Demon Slayer television saga, alongside Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. The platform additionally hosts the franchise’s orchestral concert special and stage production, giving fans multiple ways to stay immersed in the phenomenon.

Beyond streaming, the feature is now available for digital purchase through platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Fandango in select regions.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, the film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with screenplay and animation production handled by ufotable, the studio whose dazzling visuals have become synonymous with the franchise’s meteoric rise.

For anime fans, the message is simple: sharpen your nichirin blades, clear your schedules and brace for impact. The final battle has begun and the Infinity Castle is only getting started.