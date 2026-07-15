Crunchyroll expands Indian-language anime slate with new Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs

Crunchyroll is turning up the volume for Indian anime fans. The streamer has unveiled a bumper line-up of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs spanning fan-favourite catalogue titles and its summer slate, proving that subtitles are no longer the only game in town.

Leading the charge is Naruto Shippuden, now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, while volleyball phenomenon Haikyu!! To the Top season four and Haikyu!! Land vs Air serve up their local-language debuts on 16 July.

The catalogue push keeps rolling with Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, whose second season lands on 15 July and third season on 5 August, while Tokyo Ghoul finally sinks its teeth into Indian-language audiences from 22 July, with subsequent seasons following through September.

Also joining the dubbed roster is Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse, now available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

But Crunchyroll is not merely raiding the vault. Its summer slate arrives with fresh firepower.

I Became a Legend after My 10-Year-Long Last Stand launches on 24 July with weekly Hindi episodes, followed by Tomb Raider King and Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs on 29 July in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

August is when things get turbocharged. The Elusive Samurai season two debuts on 7 August in Hindi, before Black Torch ignites on 29 August with weekly Hindi episodes. A day later, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season three joins the line-up with its Hindi dub.

The road stretches well into autumn, with Re -Starting Life in Another World, season four part two premiering in Hindi from 7 October.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll is keeping the simuldub engine humming. Clevatess season two has already begun its weekly rollout in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For Indian anime fans, the message is loud and clear: Crunchyroll is no longer just importing hits; it is giving them a local voice. With ninjas, ghouls, volleyball aces and fantasy heroes all speaking the audience’s language, the streamer is making a strong play for the country’s rapidly expanding anime fandom.