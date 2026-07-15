‘Contra’ reloads as Konami and Mad Cave Studios team up for comic book series

Contra is swapping bullets for panels. One of gaming’s most iconic run-and-gun franchises is charging into the world of comics as Konami Cross Media NY joins forces with Mad Cave Studios to expand the legendary IP beyond the console.

Konami Cross Media NY has signed a licensing agreement with independent publisher Mad Cave Studios to develop and publish a new Contra comic book line. The partnership will kick off with a 12-issue series, followed by multiple trade paperback collections and a deluxe edition. The publishing deal spans key markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The move marks another step in Konami’s push to extend its classic gaming franchises into new entertainment formats, giving the alien-blasting action series a fresh narrative playground.

“The adrenaline-pumping world of Contra has always been rooted in rich, character-driven action, making it a perfect candidate for the comic book medium,” shared Konami Cross Media NY senior vice president licensing and marketing Jennifer Coleman. “Mad Cave Studios has a proven pedigree for delivering high-impact narratives across a diverse range of genres. We are thrilled to partner with a publisher that shares our passion for the IP and has the creative vision to expand the Contra universe for both long-time fans and new readers.”

Founded in 2014, Miami-based Mad Cave Studios has steadily built a reputation in independent publishing through its imprints, including Maverick, Nakama Press and Papercutz. The publisher now takes on one of gaming’s most recognisable action franchises.

“Contra is a cornerstone of gaming history, and we are honoured to take the mantle of bringing its explosive energy to the page,” added Mad Cave Studios CEO and chief creative officer Mark London. “Our team is dedicated to cultivating an impactful, character-focused story that honours the source material while pushing the boundaries of what fans expect from a sci-fi action comic. We can’t wait to show the world what we’ve been building.”

The first issue is scheduled to hit comic shops and major book retailers in January 2027.

After blasting through alien battlefields, Contra is getting a new mission, proving that some classics never run out of extra lives.