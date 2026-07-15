Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok levels up as Esports Foundation’s game ambassador through 2028

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

The Esports Foundation announced that Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok will serve as game ambassador for both the Esports World Cup (EWC) and the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) through 2028. The six-time League of Legends world champion joins football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the foundation’s ambassador programme, underlining esports’ growing crossover with mainstream sport.

The move positions Faker as the players’ voice across the foundation’s global events, athlete initiatives, media engagements and leadership forums, helping bridge the gap between competitors, fans and industry stakeholders.

“You can’t talk about esports without mentioning Faker,” said Esports Foundation chief executive officer Ralf Reichert. Calling him the defining athlete of competitive gaming, Reichert said Faker’s excellence, longevity and influence have shaped an entire generation of esports talent.

For Faker, the mission is clear: keep winning while giving back. “Competition has shaped my life,” he said, adding that he hopes to inspire the next generation to chase excellence, stay resilient and believe in the possibilities competitive gaming can offer.

Few resumes stack up quite like his. Faker has won six League of Legends World Championships, two mid-season Invitationals, 10 domestic titles and lifted the inaugural Esports World Cup trophy in 2024 with T1. This week, he returns to the EWC arena aiming to reclaim the crown.

His impact, however, now extends well beyond Summoner’s Rift. Earlier this year, Faker became the first esports athlete to receive South Korea’s Blue Dragon Medal, the country’s highest sporting honour, recognising his contribution to sport and culture.

From gaming prodigy to global sporting icon, Faker’s latest power-up proves that esports is no longer playing in the minor leagues. The game has changed, and its greatest player is helping write the next chapter.