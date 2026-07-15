ReDefine Originals, Spain join forces to turbocharge Canary Islands animation hub

ReDefine Originals is placing a big bet on Spain’s animation ambitions. The company has teamed up with Dneg, Prime Focus Studios and the Spanish government’s Sett fund to power up Canary Islands-based animation studio Anima Kitchent in a move worth more than US$100 million.

The strategic partnership will see at least three animated feature films produced over the next five years, positioning the Canary Islands as an emerging hotspot for global animation production. Under the partnership, ReDefine Originals will bring its creative expertise, real-time animation pipeline and production know-how to Anima Kitchent, accelerating the studio’s next phase of growth.

The initiative is expected to create more than 275 direct jobs, while generating an estimated 550 indirect roles across the Canary Islands’ wider animation ecosystem over the next five years.

ReDefine Originals managing director Greg Gavanski said, “The partnership builds on the strong foundation established by Angel Molinero, Jose Carlos Garcia de Letona and the Anima Kitchent team.”

He added that the venture aims to create globally appealing intellectual property from Spain while working closely with production partners, academic institutions and training centres to build a sustainable talent pipeline for the region.

“We are excited to be bringing together the best talent, the best creators and the best technology to produce global animated entertainment with transmedia commercial potential,” Gavanski said, adding that the first project announcement is expected soon.

With fresh investment, fresh talent and a growing production pipeline, the Canary Islands are gearing up to become one of Europe’s hottest new animation destinations.