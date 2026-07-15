‘Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom’ unleashes spooky new poster

Shaun is cooking up monster-sized mischief, and Halloween has never looked this woolly.

Gkids has unveiled a brand-new poster for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, alongside a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the craftsmanship behind the artwork. The latest stop-motion adventure from Aardman will open in US cinemas on 18 September 2026, with a home entertainment release slated for later this year.

Inspired by classic vintage horror posters, the new key art casts Shaun as a mad scientist, teasing the spooky fun that awaits. The accompanying featurette offers a glimpse into the painstaking creative process, featuring animation director Claire Rolls, photographer Richard Davies, director of photography Charles Copping, puppets team leader Will Harding and Gkids design manager Cynthia Segal, who explain how the handcrafted poster was brought to life.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of long-time Aardman collaborators Steve Cox and Matthew Walker. The screenplay is by Mark Burton, writer of the Academy Award-winning Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, alongside Giles Pilbrow, who previously wrote Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

Justin Fletcher returns as the voice of Shaun, joined by John Sparkes and Kate Harbour.

In Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, Halloween celebrations at Mossy Bottom Farm go spectacularly off the rails after the farmer accidentally destroys the flock’s treasured pumpkin patch. Shaun’s attempt to fix the problem with a touch of mad science unleashes a mysterious beast, turning the countryside into a playground of monster-sized mayhem.

The film is the third feature in the Shaun the Sheep franchise, following the Academy Award-nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020). It also arrives as Aardman celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of handcrafted storytelling behind acclaimed titles including Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run.

Gkids will release the film in US cinemas on 18 September 2026. Sky UK will release it in the UK on the same date, while Studiocanal will distribute it across France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Benelux and Italy, and handle worldwide sales.

With pumpkins smashed, monsters on the loose and Shaun pulling the strings, Aardman looks set to deliver another baa-rilliant crowd-pleaser.