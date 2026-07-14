YRF’s yFX Studios delivers seamless de-aging for Bobby Deol in ‘Alpha’

Still from Alpha where audience witnesses Bobby de-age on screen

Yash Raj Films’ recent silver screen entertainer, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and starring Sharvari, continues its theatrical run with over 92.75 crore worldwide.

As audiences continue to watch Alpha for its high-octane action and engaging storytelling, one of the film’s most talked-about moments has been the seamless de-aging of Bobby Deol for a pivotal chapter in the narrative. That phase witnesses Bobby de-age on screen to his Soldier, Gupt, and Barsaat days.

Spearheaded by Yash Raj Films’ acclaimed VFX arm, the yFX Studios, the visual transformation was conceived to be an integral storytelling device, allowing audiences to believe they were witnessing the character at a defining moment in his life while remaining emotionally immersed in the narrative. Working closely with director Shiv Rawail and his vision for Alpha, the yFX Studios combined cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship to deliver a transformation that remained faithful to the film’s emotional core.

“From the very beginning, we knew this wasn’t a visual effect that existed for spectacle alone. For me, every creative decision has to serve the story. Hence, it was an important storytelling decision because the audience needed to believe they were seeing the character at a very specific point in his life,” said Rawail. “If that illusion didn’t feel seamless, the emotional journey wouldn’t land the way we intended. The challenge was always to make the technology invisible so that audiences remained invested in the story and the performance, not the effect.”

Reflecting on experiencing the blend of performance and groundbreaking filmmaking technology for the first time, Deol said, “It was honestly surreal seeing years disappear from my face! I’ve played many different characters over the years, but this was a first for me. As actors, we’re always fascinated by how cinema continues to evolve, and this was one of those moments where you realise how far filmmaking has come. But technology can only do so much, you still have to perform the character truthfully.”

The breakthrough was powered by YRF’s in-house yFX division.

“Today’s audiences are incredibly discerning, which means visual effects have to be virtually undetectable. At yFX, for the first time, we’ve deployed AI combined with visual effects with this level of fidelity and consistency across an entire sequence, rather than for the odd shot here and there,” said yFX studios head and VFX Supervisor Sherry Bharda.

She further mentioned, “It wasn’t easy, because despite Bobby’s rich legacy on screen, usable footage of him from that era, in matching lighting and angles, was still hard to come by. So our artists had far less to train and work with. The technology only takes you so far- skin, wrinkles, and even the eyes all age differently, and getting those small details wrong is what breaks the illusion. AI de-ageing is notorious for the “dead eyes” problem, where a face can look right, but the gaze feels hollow and mechanical, so we used a hybrid approach, with the yFX pipeline guiding AI to keep our artists in control of every shot. That’s where the real work of getting every nuance right happened, because de-ageing isn’t simply about making someone look younger; it’s about retaining the performance while making sure the audience never questions what they’re seeing.”

The seamless de-aging work in Alpha marks another milestone for YRF’s yFX division, reflecting the studio’s continued investment in world-class, cutting-edge filmmaking technology while ensuring every innovation serves the story first. By making the visual effect virtually invisible, the team has enabled audiences to remain fully connected to the character, the performance, and the emotion at the heart of the film.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Rawail, Alpha stars Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Alpha is playing in cinemas worldwide.