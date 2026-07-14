Outpost VFX names Rutvij Barot as their country head for India

Outpost VFX (Silo, The Dog Stars, Avatar: The Last Airbender) announced that Rutvij Barot has been promoted to the role of country head, India.

In his new role, Barot will be responsible for the operational management and creative oversight of the whole India region, led out of Outpost VFX’s Mumbai studio. This will be in close collaboration with group leadership in the UK alongside regional department leads in London and Montreal.

“I am honoured to take on the role of country head, India at Outpost. My priority is to continue building a high-performing, scalable team that combines operational excellence with an outstanding creative culture. India has an incredible talent base, and I’m excited to strengthen our position as a trusted global partner delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and value,” Barot said.

He further mentioned, “What excites me most is the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of Outpost’s growth in India. I’m looking forward to expanding our capabilities, creating new opportunities for our people, and further establishing India as a world-class production hub that plays a pivotal role in our global success.”

Barot was previously in a senior creative role with the company. His new role will see him have greater influence over operations both locally to India and globally across the Outpost VFX group.

“India is a critical part of Outpost’s long-term strategy, and Rutvij has been at the heart of its success over the past few years. He combines outstanding operational leadership with a genuine commitment to developing people and delivering exceptional work for our clients,” said chief operating officer Gez Hixson.

Barot’s promotion comes at a time when Outpost VFX’s India operation continues to scale, with 2D and CG departments actively recruiting new artists across the summer months to support major film and episodic productions being serviced in the region throughout 2026 and into 2027.

Outpost VFX has most recently worked on films including Ridley Scott’s upcoming feature The Dog Stars, The Uprising for Paul Greengrass and acclaimed series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and Silo.