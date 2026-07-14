Dandelooo’s ‘Hold on Gaston!’ welcomes ZDF as co-production partner

French independent animation production and distribution company Dandelooo’s Hold on Gaston! has found another stablemate, with German public broadcaster ZDF joining the fast-growing preschool animation as a co-production partner.

The announcement was made with TF1’s children’s programming block TFOU on 14 June 2026. The series is already a European co-production with Belgium’s Vivi Film and VRT Ketnet, and ZDF’s addition further strengthens its European footprint.

The project has also galloped into several international markets, securing pre-sales with TV5 Monde (France), TFO (Canada), DR (Denmark) and RÚV (Iceland). Dandelooo will handle worldwide distribution.

Based on the bestselling Little Unicorn book series by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine, published by Hachette Enfants, Hold on Gaston! consists of 48 episodes of 11 minutes each and two 22-minute television specials aimed at children aged five to eight. Directed by Grégory Leterrier, the series is currently in production at Dandelooo’s Ooolala animation studio and is scheduled for delivery in late 2027.

Since its launch in 2018, the Little Unicorn franchise has grown into a publishing success, with 55 books released, more than 1.7 million copies sold in France and translations available in 28 languages.

TF1 Group head of youth programming Yann Labasque said, “The adaptation aligns perfectly with TFOU’s mission of entertaining children while helping them understand their emotions.”

VRT Ketnet content manager Telidja Klai said, “The series combines humour, warmth, distinctive characters and high-quality design with a strong focus on children’s social and emotional development, making it a valuable addition to the broadcaster’s portfolio.”

Vivi Film producer Veerle Appelmans said, “Hold on Gaston! marks the company’s second co-production with Dandelooo following The Upside Down River. She added that the series blends adventure, emotional awareness and comedy, while Vivi Film will also produce the Flemish-language version for audiences in Flanders.”

Set in the whimsical world of univille-on-joy, the series follows Gaston, a little unicorn whose colourful mane changes with his emotions, sending him and his friends on unpredictable adventures.

With another major broadcaster now on board and a growing list of international buyers, Hold on Gaston! is proving that this little unicorn is no one-trick pony.