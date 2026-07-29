‘Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil’ Hindi teaser is finally here!

Get ready to relive a cherished part of your childhood on the big screen!

The world’s most beloved blue robot cat is making a grand return as Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil gears up for its theatrical debut in India.

For generations of fans, Doraemon has been more than just a cartoon character; he has been a loyal friend, a weekend companion, a lunchtime entertainer, and a symbol of friendship and adventure. Now, audiences will have the chance to experience that magic like never before in cinemas.

TV Asahi (Japanese television network) and PVR Inox Pictures will release the film across India on 2 October 2026. To ensure fans from different regions can join the adventure, the movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film takes viewers on a spectacular underwater journey packed with mystery, courage, friendship, and discovery. Based on the original manga created by legendary creator Fujiko F. Fujio, the movie brings one of Doraemon‘s most exciting adventures to life and marks the franchise’s long-awaited arrival on Indian cinema screens.

Adding to the excitement, the official Instagram handle, doraemonmovie_india, has also been launched, giving fans a dedicated destination for exclusive updates, trailers, behind-the-scenes content, and special announcements leading up to the film’s release.