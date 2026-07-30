‘Ramayana’ trailer unveils epic mythological world with celestial battles and grand visuals

After a long wait, the trailer for Ramayana has finally been unveiled.

Based on the ancient Indian epic of the same name, the trailer premiered today at 4:15 a.m. during the auspicious brahma muhurta. It offers several glimpses into the mythological world of Ramayana, showcasing grand celestial imagery alongside iconic elements from the epic.

Among the standout visuals are a winged elephant, likely a cinematic interpretation of Indra Dev’s (god of rain and storms in Hinduism) divine elephant, Airavata, and the legendary Pushpak Vimana, the celestial flying chariot associated with Ravana. The footage also teases the cosmic presence of the Hindu trinity, vast battles between the Devas and Asuras, heavenly kingdoms adorned with golden architecture, Ravana’s magnificent Lanka, dense forest landscapes, divine weapons, celestial chariots, and towering mythological creatures.

The trailer also explores brief shots of Rama wielding his bow; Sita and Lakshmana further hint at the epic journey ahead.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. While the trailer introduces most of the principal characters, it notably does not reveal Sunny Deol’s first look as Lord Hanuman.

Ramayana is slated to release in two parts, with part one scheduled to hit theatres in 2027 and part two following in 2028.