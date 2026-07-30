Gkids unveils trailer for 4K revival of ‘Your Name.’

Ten years later, and the magic still hits like a comet. Your Name., Makoto Shinkai’s generation-defining anime romance, is heading back to North American cinemas in a stunning 4K remaster, with tickets now officially on sale ahead of its theatrical return on 14 August.

To mark the film’s 10th anniversary, distributor Gkids has also unveiled a brand-new trailer, inviting audiences to relive one of anime’s most beloved stories on the big screen once again.

Originally released in 2016, Your Name. transformed from a domestic hit into a global cultural phenomenon almost overnight. Written and directed by Shinkai and animated by CoMix Wave Films, the film captivated audiences with its blend of body-swapping comedy, heart-tugging romance and cosmic-scale destiny.

The numbers remain eye-catching. The film grossed more than $400 million worldwide and still stands as the highest-grossing original Japanese animated feature ever released. Along the way, it collected a shelf full of honours, including best animated feature at the Sitges Film Festival and multiple wins at the Japanese academy awards, cementing Shinkai’s reputation as one of animation’s modern masters.

For those somehow unfamiliar with the phenomenon, the story follows Mitsuha, a schoolgirl from rural Japan, and Taki, a teenager living in Tokyo. One day, they wake up in each other’s bodies. What begins as confusion soon turns into an emotional connection that stretches across distance, time and fate itself. As the mystery deepens, so does the film’s emotional punch.

Part of Your Name.‘s enduring appeal lies in its visual splendour. Shinkai’s breathtaking skies, glittering cityscapes and painstaking attention to detail remain among animation’s most dazzling achievements. Paired with an unforgettable soundtrack from Radwimps, the film delivers a romance that feels both intimate and universe-sized.

The re-release also strengthens Gkids‘ long-running relationship with Shinkai’s catalogue, which includes acclaimed titles such as Weathering with You, Children Who Chase Lost Voices and 5 Centimeters Per Second.

A decade on, Your Name remains a rare cinematic lightning strike a film that swapped bodies, crossed timelines and stole millions of hearts. This August, audiences get another chance to answer fate’s call.